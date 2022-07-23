See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Lexington, KY
Dr. George Weiss, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Weiss, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Baptist Health Richmond.

Dr. Weiss works at Baptist Health Medical Group Bariatric Surgery in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Bariatric Surgery
    2716 Old Rosebud Rd Ste 350, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington
  • Baptist Health Richmond

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy

Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Jul 23, 2022
Definitely would recommend this awesome Dr. He is very professional and takes time for his patience and you can tell he loves what he does. He makes sure you understand everything if you have any concerns and questions. I’m proud to be a patient of him .you will not be disappointed
Kim Berry — Jul 23, 2022
About Dr. George Weiss, MD

Specialties
  • Bariatric Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1679614408
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • EMORY UNIVERSITY
Residency
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. George Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Weiss works at Baptist Health Medical Group Bariatric Surgery in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Weiss’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

