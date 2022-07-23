Dr. George Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Weiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Weiss, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Baptist Health Richmond.
Dr. Weiss works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Bariatric Surgery2716 Old Rosebud Rd Ste 350, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Baptist Health Richmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Definitely would recommend this awesome Dr. He is very professional and takes time for his patience and you can tell he loves what he does. He makes sure you understand everything if you have any concerns and questions. I’m proud to be a patient of him .you will not be disappointed
About Dr. George Weiss, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Weiss using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
