Overview

Dr. George Weber, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nazareth Hospital.



Dr. Weber works at Dr. George L Weber in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.