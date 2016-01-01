Dr. George Watkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Watkin, MD
Overview
Dr. George Watkin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1835 W REDLANDS BLVD, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 890-9054
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Watkin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1295170645
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Watkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Watkin. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watkin.
