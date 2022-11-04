Dr. George Waters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Waters, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Waters, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Waters works at
Locations
-
1
Sturdy Cardiology Associates2 Hayward St, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 431-3600
-
2
Department of Internal Medicine211 Park St, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 222-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waters?
During my first visit he took all the time I needed to explain in both medical and layman's terms what was going on. He is very no- nonsense and factual which I appreciate. Cannot recommend him enough!
About Dr. George Waters, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1285744771
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
