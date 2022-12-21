See All Ophthalmologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. George Waring, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (76)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. George Waring, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Waring works at MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dept of Ophthalmology-musc
    167 Ashley Ave, Charleston, SC 29425 (843) 792-8100
    Waring Vision Institute
    735 Johnnie Dodds Blvd Ste 101, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 (843) 216-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Corneal Diseases
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Corneal Diseases

Treatment frequency



Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visian Impantable Collamer Lens (ICL) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr. Waring has a great calm bedside manner showed excitement for my new vision!
    Kelly Teague — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. George Waring, MD

    Ophthalmology
    20 years of experience
    English
    1447465406
    Education & Certifications

    Wills Eye Hosp
    Ben Taub Genl Hosp
    EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Waring, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waring has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waring has seen patients for Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waring on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Waring. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waring.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

