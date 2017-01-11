Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Wang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
1
Neurology & Sleep Medicine Assoc.2919 S Ellsworth Rd Ste 135, Mesa, AZ 85212 Directions (480) 967-6888
- 2 2045 S Vineyard Ste 144, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 967-6888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wang is very much interested in taking care of his patients as well as keeping his patients informed about all of the possible treatments available for your benifits.
About Dr. George Wang, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1851342828
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
