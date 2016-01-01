Dr. George Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Wang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and North Shore University Hospital Syosset.
Locations
Flushing Office13443 Maple Ave Ste 1C, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 886-8830
Eyecare By Ophthalmology13441 Maple Ave Ste 1C, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions
Huntington Office755 New York Ave Ste 307, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 385-8885
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health First Health Plans
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Wang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1811907249
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop University Hosp
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- MIT
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.