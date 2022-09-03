Overview

Dr. George Wandling, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Croix Falls, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Essentia Health - Moose Lake.



Dr. Wandling works at Saint Croix Regional Medical Center in Saint Croix Falls, WI with other offices in Coon Rapids, MN, Blaine, MN and White Bear Lk, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.