Dr. George Wandling, MD
Dr. George Wandling, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Croix Falls, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Essentia Health - Moose Lake.
St. Croix Regional Medical Center235 E State St, Saint Croix Falls, WI 54024 Directions (715) 483-3221
North Suburban Eye Specialists3777 Coon Rapids Blvd NW # 100, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Directions (763) 421-7420
Blaine - Blaine Medical Center11855 Ulysses St NE Ste 10, Blaine, MN 55434 Directions (763) 421-7420
White Bear Lake - NorthEast Medical/Dental4520 Centerville Rd, White Bear Lk, MN 55127 Directions (763) 421-7420
- Essentia Health - Moose Lake
I was very impressed with the explanation of the process done for my eye problem. Dr Wandling was easy to understand.
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- University of Iowa Des Moines Methodist Hospital
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
- University of Iowa
