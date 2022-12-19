See All Spine Surgeons in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. George Wahba, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.5 (80)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. George Wahba, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield and Mercy Hospital Southwest.

Dr. Wahba works at Mercy Orthopedic, Spine & Hand Center in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Orthopedic, Spine and Hand Center
    300 Old River Rd Ste 200, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 664-2300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield
  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
  • Mercy Hospital Southwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Instrumentation Procedures Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Cervical Without Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • GEMCare
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 19, 2022
    After reading all reviews I really want to have my back taking care of by Dr Wahba. I was sent to a different surgeon but I would prefer Dr wahba instead . I am always hurting and it's getting worse in my back and legs I am 37yrs old and want to be able to stand to cook wash dishes the basic things of life with out feeling numbness and pain.
    Alaiana connstance Hays — Dec 19, 2022
    About Dr. George Wahba, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1982893772
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Medical School
    • University of California, Irvine, School of Medicine
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    • University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Wahba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wahba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wahba has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wahba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wahba works at Mercy Orthopedic, Spine & Hand Center in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wahba’s profile.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahba.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wahba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wahba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

