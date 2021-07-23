Overview

Dr. George Vukmer Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Meadville, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Spasm, Macular Hole and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.