Dr. George Vick II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vick II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Vick II, MD
Overview
Dr. George Vick II, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Vick II works at
Locations
-
1
George W. Vick II M.d. PC817 E Oldham Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917 Directions (865) 522-2229
-
2
Ft. Sanders Perinatal Center501 19th St Ste 304, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 522-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vick II?
Dr. Vick, Amy, and the whole office staff are absolutely amazing. They added me as a new patient with early pregnancy complications and had me in the office the next day. I’ll forever be thankful for their prayers, kindness, and encouragement during my miscarriage and pregnancy with my sweet now 6 week old. Dr. Vick is a kind soul and loves to serve...he prayed over us multiple times during visits and labor. I would recommend Dr. Vick and his staff to anyone who asks!
About Dr. George Vick II, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1730150293
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vick II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vick II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vick II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vick II works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Vick II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vick II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vick II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vick II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.