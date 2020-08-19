Overview

Dr. George Verghese, MD is a Dermatologist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Verghese works at Mid Atlantic Skin Surgery Institute in Waldorf, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Acne and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.