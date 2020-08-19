See All Dermatologists in Waldorf, MD
Dr. George Verghese, MD

Dermatology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. George Verghese, MD is a Dermatologist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Verghese works at Mid Atlantic Skin Surgery Institute in Waldorf, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Acne and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mid Atlantic Skin Surgery Institute
    173 Saint Patricks Dr Ste 201, Waldorf, MD 20603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 396-3401

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MedStar St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Itchy Skin
Acne
Actinic Keratosis

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 19, 2020
    I have been going to him for years. Very satisfied.
    Steve P — Aug 19, 2020
    About Dr. George Verghese, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629193891
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern Skin Cancer Institute
    • howard university hospital
    • Howard University College of Medicine
    • Georgetown University
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Verghese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verghese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Verghese has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Verghese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Verghese works at Mid Atlantic Skin Surgery Institute in Waldorf, MD. View the full address on Dr. Verghese’s profile.

    Dr. Verghese has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Acne and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verghese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Verghese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verghese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verghese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verghese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

