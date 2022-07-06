Dr. Vassolas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Vassolas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Vassolas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Halfmoon, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cobleskill Regional Hospital, Ellis Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.
Dr. Vassolas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Associates of Schenectady PC103 Sitterly Rd Ste 2100, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 383-9373
- 2 23 Arterial Plz, Gloversville, NY 12078 Directions (518) 773-2303
-
3
Capitalcare Pulmonary Medicine3757 Carman Rd Ste 103, Schenectady, NY 12303 Directions (518) 881-0810
-
4
Cardiology Associates of Schenectady PC2546 Balltown Rd Ste 300, Schenectady, NY 12309 Directions (518) 377-8184
Hospital Affiliations
- Cobleskill Regional Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vassolas?
I’ve been seeing Dr Vassolas for a while now, and I’m completely satisfied with his knowledge, communication, and his management of my problems. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. George Vassolas, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1679597975
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vassolas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vassolas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vassolas works at
Dr. Vassolas has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Mobitz, Type 2 and Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vassolas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vassolas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vassolas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vassolas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vassolas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.