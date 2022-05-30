Dr. George Vassar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vassar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Vassar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Vassar, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Vassar works at
Locations
Urology San Antonio - Stone Oak18915 MEISNER DR, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 499-5158Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. George Vassar is an excellent practitioner! He saved my kidney and basically my life. He tells you the truth. Would highly recommend him!
About Dr. George Vassar, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vassar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vassar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vassar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vassar has seen patients for Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vassar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Vassar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vassar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vassar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vassar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.