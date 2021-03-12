Dr. George Vargas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vargas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Vargas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Vargas, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Hospital de Especialidades Centro Medico Nacional La Raza and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.
Locations
Diabetes Thyroid & Endocrine Associates LLC17901 NW 5th St Ste 103, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 538-0022
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Telehealth
About Dr. George Vargas, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1124006606
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Tx Hlth Sciences Ctr
- Raritan Bay Med Ctr
- Hospital de Especialidades Centro Medico Nacional La Raza
- Colegio De La Salle , Santiago , Dominican Republic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vargas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vargas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vargas has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vargas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vargas speaks French and Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Vargas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vargas.
