Overview

Dr. George Vanweelden, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wintersville, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center West, Harrison Community Hospital and Trinity Medical Center East.



Dr. Vanweelden works at Trinity Professional Group in Wintersville, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

