See All Oncologists in Houston, TX
Dr. George Vanburen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. George Vanburen, MD

Surgical Oncology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. George Vanburen, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Pittsburgh-Surgical Oncology Fellowship

Dr. Vanburen works at Baylor College of Medicine, Surgical Oncology, Houston, TX in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor College of Medicine, Surgical Oncology, Houston, TX
    7200 Cambridge St Fl 7, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 798-2262
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Appendicitis
Pancreatic Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Appendicitis
Pancreatic Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Pancreas Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocrine Tumors of Pancreas Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrinoma Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Tract Tumors Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intraductal Papillary Mucinous Neoplasm (IPMN) of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Pancreas Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Gastric Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreas Tumor Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Islet Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Pseudocyst Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vanburen?

    Oct 26, 2021
    Dr. Van Buren is knowledgeable and works with his patients. He addresses all the questions and concerns and gives you frank answers.
    — Oct 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Vanburen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. George Vanburen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vanburen to family and friends

    Dr. Vanburen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vanburen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Vanburen, MD.

    About Dr. George Vanburen, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316161128
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Pittsburgh-Surgical Oncology Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Memorial Hermann Hospital
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Vanburen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanburen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vanburen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vanburen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vanburen works at Baylor College of Medicine, Surgical Oncology, Houston, TX in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Vanburen’s profile.

    Dr. Vanburen has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanburen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanburen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanburen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanburen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanburen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. George Vanburen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.