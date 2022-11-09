Dr. Van Buren II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Van Buren II, MD
Overview
Dr. George Van Buren II, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Van Buren II works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Manatee Pediatrics712 39th St W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 748-4602
-
2
Manatee Elem. School Based Health Center1609 6th Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 348-1169
-
3
Mcr. Health Inc.1312 Manatee Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 776-4000
-
4
Southwest Healthcare Center5325 26th St W, Bradenton, FL 34207 Directions (941) 752-7173
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Van Buren II?
He was my first child’s Doctor and he is 32yrs.old now. And now my second child’s Doctor since birth. Which pleases me. He is an awesome Pediatrician .
About Dr. George Van Buren II, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1134196629
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Buren II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Buren II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Buren II works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Buren II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Buren II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Buren II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Buren II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.