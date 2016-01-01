Dr. Ullrich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Ullrich, MD
Overview
Dr. George Ullrich, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Ullrich works at
Locations
Northwest Psychiatric Associates PA1115 W Ironwood Dr, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 765-0955
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Ullrich, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1881788149
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ullrich accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ullrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ullrich. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ullrich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ullrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ullrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.