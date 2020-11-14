Dr. George Tweddel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tweddel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Tweddel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Tweddel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Tweddel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Primary and Specialty Care of Warren8 Mountain Blvd Ste D, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (848) 279-1775
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tweddel?
I have been going to Dr. Tweddell for many years and wont go to anyone else I trust no else but Dr.Tweddell.
About Dr. George Tweddel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1013928647
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tweddel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tweddel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tweddel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tweddel works at
Dr. Tweddel has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Yeast Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tweddel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Tweddel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tweddel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tweddel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tweddel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.