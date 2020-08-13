See All Urologists in Warwick, RI
Dr. George Turini III, MD

Urology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Turini III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Turini III works at Northeast Medical Group Urology in Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Medical Group Urology
    176 Toll Gate Rd Ste 301, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 224-9090
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
  • Roger Williams Medical Center
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Polyuria
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Polyuria
Urinary Stones

Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 13, 2020
    He is a great doctor. Very understanding. Surgery went great.
    Samantha Castaldi — Aug 13, 2020
    Photo: Dr. George Turini III, MD
    About Dr. George Turini III, MD

    • Urology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508095936
    Education & Certifications

    • Miriam Hosp-Brown U
    • RI Hospital
    • Brown Medical School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Turini III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turini III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Turini III has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Turini III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Turini III works at Northeast Medical Group Urology in Warwick, RI. View the full address on Dr. Turini III’s profile.

    Dr. Turini III has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turini III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Turini III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turini III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turini III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turini III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

