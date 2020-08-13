Dr. George Turini III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turini III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Turini III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Turini III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Turini III works at
Locations
Northeast Medical Group Urology176 Toll Gate Rd Ste 301, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 224-9090Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great doctor. Very understanding. Surgery went great.
About Dr. George Turini III, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1508095936
Education & Certifications
- Miriam Hosp-Brown U
- RI Hospital
- Brown Medical School
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turini III has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turini III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turini III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turini III works at
Dr. Turini III has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turini III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Turini III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turini III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turini III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turini III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.