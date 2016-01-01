Overview

Dr. George Turabelidze, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE.



Dr. Turabelidze works at FLORISSANT VALLEY PEDIATRICS in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.