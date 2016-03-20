Dr. George Tucker Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tucker Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Tucker Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. George Tucker Sr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Dr. Tucker Sr works at
Locations
-
1
Nexus Women's Health Associates315 Boulevard NE Ste 328, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (404) 763-3250
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tucker Sr?
He is very patient, humble & trustworthy
About Dr. George Tucker Sr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1831261114
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tucker Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tucker Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tucker Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tucker Sr works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tucker Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tucker Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.