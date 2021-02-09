Dr. George Torres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Torres, MD
Overview
Dr. George Torres, MD is a Pulmonologist in Apopka, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Santo Domingo and is affiliated with AdventHealth Apopka.
Dr. Torres works at
Locations
AHMG Pulmonary at Apopka2100 Ocoee Apopka Rd Ste 40, Apopka, FL 32703 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Apopka
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Truly the best doctor I've ever seen. Gives it to you straight, extremely thorough, and so knowledgeable; not to mention KIND and CARING!! I have been sick almost 9 years now, with every part of my body affected now, so I have seen many doctors and he is a breath of fresh air. So thankful I found him.
About Dr. George Torres, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962471755
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Damas
- Hospital Damas
- Damas Hosp
- Autonomous University of Santo Domingo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Torres using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torres works at
Dr. Torres has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Emphysema and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Torres speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
