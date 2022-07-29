Overview

Dr. George Toliver, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Yakima Valley Memorial.



Dr. Toliver works at G Shayne Toliver DO in Yakima, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.