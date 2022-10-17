Overview

Dr. George Tolis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Tolis works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.