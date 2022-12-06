See All Otolaryngologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. George Toledo, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. George Toledo, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4 (54)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. George Toledo, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and White Rock Medical Center.

Dr. Toledo works at Highland Park Plastic Surgery Center in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Highland Park Plastic Surgery Center
    6110 Sherry Ln, Dallas, TX 75225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 363-4444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
  • White Rock Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fat Grafting to the Face
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Fat Grafting to the Face
Gynecomastia
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Toledo?

    Dec 06, 2022
    Dec 2022 I had a huge midline hernia and needed it repaired along with a complete abdominal wall reconstruction. My abdomen was unsightly and huge! Dr. Toledo’s expertise and precision has resulted in a beautiful, flat abdomen!!!! I would not go to anyone else!! Dr. T and his staff are so compassionate, friendly and above and beyond in all their surgical procedures!!! This is my family’s 4th surgery with Dr. Toledo. He is beyond exceptional! Wonderful experience, once again!
    D — Dec 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Toledo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. George Toledo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Toledo to family and friends

    Dr. Toledo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Toledo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Toledo, MD.

    About Dr. George Toledo, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023114402
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • M D Anderson Cancer Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lsu Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Toledo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toledo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Toledo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Toledo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Toledo works at Highland Park Plastic Surgery Center in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Toledo’s profile.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Toledo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toledo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toledo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toledo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. George Toledo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.