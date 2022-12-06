Overview

Dr. George Toledo, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and White Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Toledo works at Highland Park Plastic Surgery Center in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.