Dr. George Todd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Todd, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Todd works at
Locations
-
1
St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp VAS1000 10th Ave Ste 5G77, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 523-7481
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr Todd for 2 years. Have nothing negative to say about him. Excellent and caring professional are hard to find.
About Dr. George Todd, MD
- General Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1740355270
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
