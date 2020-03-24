Dr. George Tischenko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tischenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Tischenko, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Walnut Creek Office2625 Shadelands Dr Ste 210, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 939-8585
Golden State Orthopedics & Spine - Walnut Creek Sequoia2405 Shadelands Dr Ste 200, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 939-8585
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
My experience with Dr. Tischenko was very positive. I went to see him about a knee injury, and he did an excellent job of using a model to explain how the knee is constructed, and then clearly explained the MRI results to me. I would definitely go to him again.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Russian
- Moffitt Hospital University Of Ca
- University of California San Francisco
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF SAN FRANCISCO
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Tischenko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tischenko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tischenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tischenko has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tischenko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tischenko speaks Russian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tischenko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tischenko.
