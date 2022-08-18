See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. George Tidey, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Tidey, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their residency with U Md|U MD|University Md|University Md

Dr. Tidey works at Shady Grove Fertility - Stony Point in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shady Grove Fertility - Stony Point
    9030 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 450, Richmond, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 392-5505
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis

Treatment frequency



Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 18, 2022
    My husband and I are thrilled that we had Dr. Tidey as our fertility doctor. He was such a compassionate person to talk to about our situation and he made us feel hopeful. He answered every question we had (and we had a lot!) with patience and knowledge. When I got pregnant on my first round of IVF, he was genuinely happy for us and I was so thankful to have him be the one to tell us the good news! I will forever be thankful for Dr. Tidey and his whole wonderful team. We look forward to welcoming our little one this February!
    Erin M — Aug 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. George Tidey, MD
    About Dr. George Tidey, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609931112
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Md|U MD|University Md|University Md
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Tidey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tidey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tidey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tidey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tidey works at Shady Grove Fertility - Stony Point in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Tidey’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Tidey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tidey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tidey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tidey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

