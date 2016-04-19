See All Transplant Hepatologists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. George Therapondos, MD

Transplant Hepatology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Therapondos, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Edinburgh College Of Medicine, Uk and is affiliated with Crenshaw Community Hospital, King's Daughters Medical Center, Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center, Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital, Ochsner Saint Mary, Pascagoula Hospital, Slidell Memorial Hospital, St. Charles Parish Hospital and Thomas Hospital.

Dr. Therapondos works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crenshaw Community Hospital
  • King's Daughters Medical Center
  • Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center
  • Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
  • Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
  • Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital
  • Ochsner Saint Mary
  • Pascagoula Hospital
  • Slidell Memorial Hospital
  • St. Charles Parish Hospital
  • Thomas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cirrhosis
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Liver Biopsy
Cirrhosis
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Liver Biopsy

Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis D Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Liver Transplant Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Healthcare Alliance
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 19, 2016
    Dr. Therapondos was one of the physicians tending to my brother before and after his liver and kidney transplant surgery. This surgery was a miracle! He had so many problems the surgery was in question before we came to Ochsner. Once the transplant had been performed, Dr. Therapondos gave his extraordinary care and knowledge to bring us to a quick recovery and trip back to California. All the physicians on the team and the Post Transplant Coordinator (Shelita Robinson), were extraordinary.
    Linda Yewdall in Playa Vista, CA — Apr 19, 2016
    About Dr. George Therapondos, MD

    Specialties
    • Transplant Hepatology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1093099715
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Royal College of Physicians
    Internship
    • Royal Inf Of Edinburgh
    Medical Education
    • University Of Edinburgh College Of Medicine, Uk
