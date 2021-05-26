Dr. George Theodore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theodore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Theodore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Theodore, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Locations
Orthocare Medical Equipment LLC175 Cambridge St Ste 400, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-7009
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Theodore and his PA Kayla McKinnon have me walking pain free and I couldn’t be happier! I met them several years ago when I developed pain in both first metatarsal joints. Surgery was indicated when steroid injections gave me no relief. I went into each surgery feeling informed, optimistic, and confident that they would do everything they could to ensure I had the best possible outcome. They prepared me well, explaining the surgery and recovery, setting realistic goals and expectations. They were accessible by phone for any questions and spent time at appointments making sure I was doing okay. Clancy, their Administrative Assistant (a very important member of the team) is fantastic! Emails, phone calls, appointments, paper work, she does it all! I feel lucky to have had this team take care of me! Thank you all!
About Dr. George Theodore, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Theodore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theodore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theodore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Theodore has seen patients for Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Theodore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Theodore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theodore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Theodore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Theodore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.