Overview

Dr. George Tarasidis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Prince George, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.



Dr. Tarasidis works at Virginia Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates in Prince George, VA with other offices in North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Vertigo and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.