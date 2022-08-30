Dr. George Tarasidis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarasidis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Tarasidis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. George Tarasidis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Prince George, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.
Virginia Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates4700 Puddledock Rd Ste 100, Prince George, VA 23875 Directions (804) 613-6234
VA Ear Nose & Throat Associates PC161 Wadsworth Dr, North Chesterfield, VA 23236 Directions (804) 430-6793Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Waited an hour before we saw the Dr., BUT, the staff was apologetic & friendly & so was the Dr. My 2 y/o loved them! AND he investigated/fixed other issues my son was having that didn’t have anything to do with his visit. He mentioned kids of his own and gave recommendations that he would do for his own kiddos. Overall great experience & now we have a plan to resolve issues that have been ongoing.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1881955011
- University of Utah Hosp
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
