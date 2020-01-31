Overview

Dr. George Tannous, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Tannous works at Bon Secours Medical Associates in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.