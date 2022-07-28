Overview

Dr. George Tanaka, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.



Dr. Tanaka works at Dr. Iryna Falkenstein in Oakland, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.