Dr. George Tadros, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Tadros, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.
Locations
North Memorial Health Heart & Vascular Clinic - Robbinsdale3300 Oakdale Ave N Ste 200, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Maple Grove Hospital
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
While performing angiogram , Dr Tadros explained to me that I had a recent heart attack. During the angiogram, helped me with identifying the different symptoms of my heart attack, let me view the screen, and inserted a stent. His PA, Lindsay, is a wonderful team member with Dr Tadros, and continued with a follow-up. I’ll be seeing Dr Tadros this coming February, and look forward to this visit.
About Dr. George Tadros, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tadros has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tadros accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tadros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tadros has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tadros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tadros speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tadros. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tadros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tadros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tadros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.