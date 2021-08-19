Overview

Dr. George Sylvestri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sylvestri works at Wilmington Health - Mayfaire V in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.