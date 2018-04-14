Dr. George Swope Munday, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munday is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Swope Munday, MD
Dr. George Swope Munday, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital, Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital and Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.
Central Kentucky Surgeons130 Daniel Dr, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (606) 783-6500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital
- Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
Care #6. I have a lot of respect for Dr.Monday, He just put neurostimulator implant in my back two days ago and it looks good and clean. He has great people skills and is not too good to shake your hand. He seems not just very intelligent but "very" understanding. Thanks Doc!
- University Of Louisville Department Of Surgery
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Centre College
