Overview

Dr. George Sutherland, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Candler Hospital, Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sutherland works at Optim Orthopedics in Savannah, GA with other offices in Hardeeville, SC, Bluffton, SC, Reidsville, GA and Hilton Head Island, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.