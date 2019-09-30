Dr. George Surla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Surla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Surla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Locations
New York Comprehensive Medical PC8545 Eliot Ave, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 533-7900
Greater New York Gastroenterology Llp2325 31st St Ste 500, Astoria, NY 11105 Directions (718) 626-2337
Greater New York Gastro LLC3601 31st Ave, Astoria, NY 11106 Directions (718) 626-2337
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Surla?
dr. surla use to be my dr and husband for many many yrs. I moved so i dont see him anymore. If anyone wants a good and kind and professional, dont hesatiate this is the dr. to see you will not be sorry. There is no dr like him or ever will be
About Dr. George Surla, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French and Romanian
- 1932121456
Education & Certifications
- ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Surla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Surla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Surla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Surla has seen patients for Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Surla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Surla speaks French and Romanian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Surla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surla.
