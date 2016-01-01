Overview

Dr. George Pazhayattil, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Torrington, CT. They graduated from Trivandrum Medical College-Kerala University and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Sharon Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Pazhayattil works at Connecticut Kidney And Hypertension Specialists in Torrington, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.