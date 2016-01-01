Dr. George Pazhayattil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pazhayattil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Pazhayattil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Pazhayattil, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Torrington, CT. They graduated from Trivandrum Medical College-Kerala University and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Sharon Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.
Dr. Pazhayattil works at
Locations
-
1
Connecticut Kidney And Hypertension Specialists30 Peck Rd Ste 2201, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (203) 597-9733
-
2
Connecticut kidney and hypertension specialists780 Litchfield St, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 489-1984
-
3
Woodland Anesthesiology Associates PC114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 545-2117
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Sharon Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pazhayattil?
About Dr. George Pazhayattil, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1588810055
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- University of Connecticut
- Trivandrum Medical College-Kerala University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pazhayattil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pazhayattil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pazhayattil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pazhayattil works at
Dr. Pazhayattil has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pazhayattil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pazhayattil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pazhayattil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.