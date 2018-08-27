Overview

Dr. George Stovall Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.



Dr. Stovall Jr works at George A Stovall Jr MD in Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.