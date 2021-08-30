Dr. George Stoupakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoupakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Stoupakis, MD
Dr. George Stoupakis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Metro Cardiovascular Consultants LLC, 5 Summit Ave Ste 200, Hackensack, NJ 07601
Hackensack University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Went to HUMC 9/20 with breathing issues. ER Dr. not all that concerned. Explained symptoms to Dr Stoupakis. He listened and 5 blockages and a quadruple by pass later, I'm still here. Dr Stoupakis diligence saved my life. Forever grateful. Kevin B.- Clifton, NJ
Cardiology
24 years of experience
English, Greek
NPI: 1235103243
Residency: North Shore University Hospital
Fellowship: Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
Medical School: St. George's University School of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Average wait time: 10 – 15 minutes
Accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Offers telehealth services.
Has treated patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Angina.
Speaks Greek.
56 patient reviews with overall rating of 3.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoupakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoupakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.