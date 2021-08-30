Overview

Dr. George Stoupakis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Stoupakis works at Dr. George Stoupakis, MD in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.