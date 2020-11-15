Dr. George Stokes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stokes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Stokes, MD
Dr. George Stokes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.
Obgyn of Westlake, LLC2211 Crocker Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 871-2222
- UH St. John Medical Center
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Absolutely love him. He is smart, caring, and calm in stressful situations. I had complications my entire first pregnancy and the delivery went worse but he managed everything so well and saved my baby girls life. He will always be my OBGYN!
About Dr. George Stokes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801868203
- St Elizabeth Health Center
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
Dr. Stokes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stokes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stokes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stokes has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stokes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stokes speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Stokes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stokes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stokes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stokes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.