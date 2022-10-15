Dr. George Staton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Staton, MD
Overview
Dr. George Staton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brooks County Hospital, Madison County Memorial Hospital, SGMC Lanier Campus, South Georgia Medical Center and Southwell Medical.
Locations
Locations
Valdosta Gastroenterology Associates LLC410 Connell Rd, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 244-4720
South Georgia Medical Center2501 N Patterson St, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 433-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooks County Hospital
- Madison County Memorial Hospital
- SGMC Lanier Campus
- South Georgia Medical Center
- Southwell Medical
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He Saved my Life. While on a road trip from Ohio to Valdosta I had chest pain that I went to the SGMC ER with at 2:30 am. My EKG was terrible. Dr. Staton was there and explained my situation. By 4:30 am I was in recovery with 3 stents in my heart. I’ve had multiple appointments at his office since then. I have experienced some long wait times, but I don’t mind because I know that Dr. Staton is more than likely saving another life.
About Dr. George Staton, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1215990098
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Staton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Staton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Staton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Staton has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Staton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Staton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Staton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Staton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.