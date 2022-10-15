Overview

Dr. George Staton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brooks County Hospital, Madison County Memorial Hospital, SGMC Lanier Campus, South Georgia Medical Center and Southwell Medical.



Dr. Staton works at Valdosta Gastroenterology Associates LLC in Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.