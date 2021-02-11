Overview

Dr. George Stamataros, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Siler City, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Chatham Hospital, Rex Hospital and University of North Carolina Hospital.



Dr. Stamataros works at UNC Specialty Care at Chatham in Siler City, NC with other offices in Wilmington, NC, Holly Springs, NC and Pittsboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.