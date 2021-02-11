Dr. George Stamataros, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stamataros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Stamataros, DO
Overview
Dr. George Stamataros, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Siler City, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Chatham Hospital, Rex Hospital and University of North Carolina Hospital.
Locations
1
UNC Primary Care at Chatham163 Medical Park Dr, Siler City, NC 27344 Directions (919) 742-6032
2
Wilmington Health1500 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 763-6332
3
UNC Family Medicine & Pediatrics at Holly Springs781 Avent Ferry Rd, Holly Springs, NC 27540 Directions (919) 552-8911
4
UNC Family Medicine at Pittsboro75 Freedom Pkwy, Pittsboro, NC 27312 Directions (919) 545-0911Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chatham Hospital
- Rex Hospital
- University of North Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
As a Registered Nurse I have worked with many physicians in my 43 years of service and I find Dr. Stamataros to be kind...caring....professional....patient...and extremely knowledgeable in his field of practice. He never rushes you...and explains everything. The staff is engaging and friendly. I'm glad I found this team to care for my health.
About Dr. George Stamataros, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED
- Internal Medicine
