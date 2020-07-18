Dr. Sreckovic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Sreckovic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Sreckovic, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
Locations
Associated Urological Specialists Laboratory15234 S HARLEM AVE, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 364-7882
Hospital Affiliations
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Sreckovic, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Croatian
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sreckovic accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sreckovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sreckovic has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sreckovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sreckovic speaks Croatian.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Sreckovic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sreckovic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sreckovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sreckovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.