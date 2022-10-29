Overview

Dr. George Sotos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Sotos works at Maryland Oncology - Rockville in Rockville, MD with other offices in Bethesda, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.