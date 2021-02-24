Dr. G Brent Sorensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. G Brent Sorensen, MD
Overview
Dr. G Brent Sorensen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Wright Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sorensen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saint Luke's Surgical Specialists-South12330 Metcalf Ave Ste 500B, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (816) 932-7900
-
2
Saint Luke's Surgical Specialists-Plaza4320 Wornall Rd Ste 530, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Wright Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sorensen?
Dr. Sorensen is AMAZING. He has great bedside manners, So sweet and FULL of information. He did my surgery 15 months ago. Right after surgery another Dr. I saw raved about his "stitch work" and how clean everything was. My scaring with this surgery was MINIMAL I really wish he could have done past surgeries for me. I HIGHLY recommend Sorensen for bariatric surgery!
About Dr. G Brent Sorensen, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1194769323
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sorensen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sorensen accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sorensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sorensen works at
Dr. Sorensen has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorensen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.