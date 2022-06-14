Overview

Dr. George Sobiesk, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sobiesk works at Hamilton Medical Group in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.