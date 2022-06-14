Dr. George Sobiesk, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobiesk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Sobiesk, DPM
Overview
Dr. George Sobiesk, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sobiesk works at
Locations
Hamilton Medical Group Obstetrics and Gynecology4809 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 200, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 988-8855
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sobiesk took all the time I needed to answer my questions. He explained the problem and future options. Very professional and knowledgeable. I definitely would recommend Dr. Sobiesk.
About Dr. George Sobiesk, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1659378453
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobiesk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobiesk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobiesk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobiesk has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sobiesk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobiesk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobiesk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobiesk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobiesk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.