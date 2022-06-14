See All Podiatrists in Lafayette, LA
Dr. George Sobiesk, DPM

Podiatry
2.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. George Sobiesk, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sobiesk works at Hamilton Medical Group in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Hamilton Medical Group Obstetrics and Gynecology
    4809 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 200, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 988-8855

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion Surgery
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Treatment frequency



Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dr. Sobiesk took all the time I needed to answer my questions. He explained the problem and future options. Very professional and knowledgeable. I definitely would recommend Dr. Sobiesk.
    Ronald G — Jun 14, 2022
    About Dr. George Sobiesk, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659378453
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Sobiesk, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobiesk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sobiesk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sobiesk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sobiesk works at Hamilton Medical Group in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Sobiesk’s profile.

    Dr. Sobiesk has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sobiesk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobiesk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobiesk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobiesk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobiesk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

